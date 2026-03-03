Asian Football Confederation postpones second-leg ties

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi side, Al Nassr FC, are one of the clubs competing in the AFC Champions League Two. They had been scheduled to travel to Dubai to take on Al Wasl FC on Wednesday night.

The AFC’s priority remains the safety and security of all stakeholders including players, teams, officials, partners and fans, and we are steadfast in our commitment to ensuring a secure environment for all, with further updates to be provided in due course.

The AFC is the governing body of football in Asia and parts of Oceania. It organises, promotes and regulates the sport across its member nations, overseeing international tournaments, club competitions and development programmes.

