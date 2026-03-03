GOLD/FOREX
Asian Football Confederation postpones second-leg ties

The news comes following postponement of first-leg fixtures

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
Both legs of Al Nassr's clash against Al Wasl have now been postponed
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has postponed it’s second-leg ties across the AFC Club Competitions in the West Region.

Consequently, the following matches originally scheduled for March 9–11, 2026, have been postponed until further notice:

AFC Champions League Elite 2025/26: Round of 16 second-leg matches (West Region).

AFC Champions League Two 2025/26 and AFC Challenge League 2025/26: Quarter-final second-leg matches involving West Region teams.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi side, Al Nassr FC, are one of the clubs competing in the AFC Champions League Two. They had been scheduled to travel to Dubai to take on Al Wasl FC on Wednesday night.

As previously announced, all matches involving clubs from the East Region across all AFC Club Competitions will proceed as originally scheduled.

The AFC’s priority remains the safety and security of all stakeholders including players, teams, officials, partners and fans, and we are steadfast in our commitment to ensuring a secure environment for all, with further updates to be provided in due course.

The AFC is the governing body of football in Asia and parts of Oceania. It organises, promotes and regulates the sport across its member nations, overseeing international tournaments, club competitions and development programmes.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
Cristiano Ronaldo

