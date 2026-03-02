GOLD/FOREX
Ronaldo’s Al Nassr clash in Dubai postponed among other matches

AFC postpones its continental club championship matches scheduled in Middle East

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo.
Dubai: The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has postponed its continental club championship playoffs scheduled in the Middle East this week in response to the ongoing tensions in the region.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi club Al Nassr is among the teams involved in the Asian Champions League Two competition. They were slated to face Dubai’s Al Wasl in Dubai.

“In light of the developing situation in the Middle East, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has confirmed that the Champions League Elite 2025/26 Round of 16 first-leg matches in the West Region, originally scheduled for March 2—3, 2026, will now be rescheduled,” the AFC said in a statement.

“Additionally, the Champions League Two and Challenge League quarter-final first-leg matches involving teams in the West Region, originally scheduled to be played between March 3 and 4, 2026, are also postponed until further notice.

“Matches involving clubs from the East Region across all of the AFC’s club competitions will proceed as originally scheduled.

“The AFC will continue to closely monitor this rapidly evolving situation and remains resolute in ensuring the safety and security of all players, teams, officials, and fans,” the statement added.

Jai Rai
Assistant Editor
