GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo wishes fans ‘Ramadan Kareem’

Al Nassr's Portuguese star recently scored his first goal since turning 41

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo
Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo
AFP

Dubai: Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo wished his fans Ramadan Kareem on Tuesday.

The UAE confirmed the official start date of Ramadan will begin on February 18.

Recently, Ronaldo marked his first match since turning 41 in the best possible way, scoring in Al Nassr’s 2-0 win over Al Fateh on Saturday at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium.

The victory keeps Al Nassr firmly in the Saudi Pro League title race. They are now just one point behind leaders Al Hilal after game week 21.

Making his return to the starting eleven after missing three matches amid a dispute with club management, Ronaldo wasted little time reminding everyone of his value.

In the 18th minute, Sadio Mane delivered a sharp cross into the box and Ronaldo met it first time, guiding the ball into the bottom right corner. It was a calm and clinical finish, the kind that has defined his career for more than two decades.

Al Nassr controlled most of the game after taking the lead. They sealed the win in the 78th minute when Ayman Yahya struck a fine second goal to secure all three points for the visitors.

Al Nassr will aim to extend their winning streak when they face Al Hazem on February 21. With Ronaldo back among the goals and fully focused on football again, the Riyadh giants remain the biggest challenge to Al Hilal in the race for the Saudi Pro League crown.

Related Topics:
Saudi ArabiaCristiano Ronaldo

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Ronaldo has scored his 962nd goal

Ronaldo scores first goal after turning 41

2m read
A young supporter holds a placard showing the name of Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad at Al-Awwal Park Stadium

Ronaldo wins power battle and set to return to action

2m read
Missing poster of Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia goes viral

Missing poster of Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia goes viral

1m read
Cristiano Ronaldo's future is up in the air

Cristiano Ronaldo’s possible next destination assessed

2m read