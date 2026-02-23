Ronaldo attempted Ramadan fasting with Al Nassr teammate

The 41-year-old is said to have fasted for two days, instead of observing the full month as is customary in Islamic tradition.

On the Thmanyah Sports podcast, Sharahili revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo opted to fast during Ramadan last year, even though he is not Muslim.

Sharahili, who has made four appearances for the Saudi Arabia international team, explained that Ronaldo undertook the fast as a personal experiment, motivated by curiosity and a wish to connect with the local culture.

On a night where he became the first player to ever reach 500 career goals after turning 30, Ronaldo marked the occasion in grand fashion, leading the iconic Viking clap before the Al Awwal Park crowd while proudly sporting the bisht.

He has also been recognized for embracing Islamic customs, opening a speech with the traditional greeting “As‑salaam‑alaikum” and publicly acknowledging Muslim festivals, including sending Eid Mubarak wishes to fans during Eid al‑Fitr.

Ramadan is a particularly important period for the Saudi Pro League, as many of its players are Muslim and observe fasting during the month. Fasting from dawn until sunset affects energy levels, hydration, and recovery, all of which are crucial for professional athletes. This makes careful planning essential to maintain performance on the pitch.

To accommodate players' needs, the league and clubs are known to make several adjustments. Match times are often shifted to the evening after sunset and evening kick-offs also align with local fan traditions, as many spectators prefer to watch games after Iftar, the evening meal.

Clubs often hold sessions after Iftar or reduce the intensity of daytime practices to prevent fatigue. Some teams opt for lighter morning sessions focused on technical drills rather than full physical workouts. Nutrition and recovery plans are carefully managed, with specialised meals during non-fasting hours to ensure players maintain energy and stay hydrated.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.