Ronaldo misses out on another Al Nassr game

Al Nassr managed to grab the win without the five-time Ballon d’Or winner but questions surrounding the Portuguese star’s absence have again come to light.

The 1–0 victory secured the Saudi giants a place in the quarter-finals, after they had claimed the first leg by the same scoreline. Manager Jorge Jesus opted to rotate his squad, naming a weakened starting XI with several of his star players left out from the outset.

Al Nassr and Saudi Pro League fans need not be concerned, as his absence appeared to be a precautionary rest rather than the result of any underlying issue that kept him out of the squad.

Ronaldo previously voiced his frustration with the Saudi Pro League and the PIF following the January transfer window, believing that he and Al-Nassr had not received the same level of backing as rivals such as Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli.

A key source of irritation for the football icon was Al-Hilal’s move to sign Karim Benzema from the struggling reigning champions Al-Ittihad, a transfer he felt strengthened one of Al-Nassr’s main title competitors.

Ronaldo subsequently sat out three matches as part of his protest, prompting a public warning from the league regarding his behaviour going forward.

His absence against Arkadag quickly reignited speculation among fans, with some questioning whether Ronaldo was staging another protest, but this wasn’t the case.

Since returning to the Al Nassr FC line-up, Ronaldo has quickly reasserted his influence in attack. He marked his comeback with a goal against Al Fateh SC, showing sharp movement in the box and his trademark composure in front of goal.

In the matches that followed, Ronaldo has continued to lead the line, and remaining central to Al Nassr’s attacking play. Beyond adding to his goal tally, he has linked effectively with teammates in the final third, dropping deeper at times to help build moves while still posing a constant threat inside the penalty area.

