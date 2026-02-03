The Portuguese icon refused to play against Al-Riyadh on Monday night
Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Al Nassr is uncertain after it was reported that the forward has gone on strike.
Al Nassr were forced to play without their main man on Monday night but still managed to pick up a 1-0 win against Al-Riyadh thanks to a Sadio Mane strike.
Despite the positive result for Al Nassr, the story of the evening was firmly focused on Ronaldo’s absence and his future at the club.
When Ronaldo joined Al Nassr and the Saudi Pro League (SPL) in late 2022, it didn’t just make headlines, it changed the commercial landscape of football in the region and helped transform the league into a global talking point.
On the business and marketing side, Ronaldo’s sheer social media influence had an immediate impact. He is one of the most followed athletes in the world, with over 650 million followers on Instagram alone. That translated into a massive increase in attention for Al Nassr as their Instagram account exploded from under a million followers to well over 20 million after his signing.
For the SPL, Ronaldo’s presence has helped drive wider global visibility and commercial interest. The league’s matches are now broadcasted in more countries, attracting bigger international sponsorships and a growing global fanbase as broadcasters and partners sought to tap into the surge in attention.
The footballing icon’s move also triggered a wave of high-profile signings from Europe that might not have happened otherwise, as clubs in the league used their enhanced profile and financial muscle to attract big-name talent. Some of the notable players who followed include names like Neymar, Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané, Aymeric Laporte.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner still has 18 months remaining on his Al Nassr contract, having signed a new deal last summer but Ronaldo is reported to be unhappy with his club and their lack of activity in the winter transfer window raising questions around his future.
Ronaldo’s departure would mark the end of a defining chapter for the SPL, and while it wouldn’t undo the progress already made, it would definitely change the league’s short-term momentum.
The number seven was the league’s global entry point, the figure who pulled in casual fans, international media, and sponsors who might otherwise have ignored Saudi football. Without him, the league would lose its single biggest attention magnet, and with that could come a potential global coverage dip.
Al Nassr, in particular, would feel the impact most, as much of their global following and brand value is directly tied to his presence. That said, the SPL is no longer reliant on one name alone.
Ronaldo leaving could actually signal a transition phase for the league. His signing was about visibility and credibility, proving Saudi Arabia could attract the biggest name in world football. That mission has largely been accomplished. If the league continues investing wisely and improving footballing standards, Ronaldo’s departure would be remembered not as a setback, but as the moment the SPL moved from a headline-driven project to a more established football ecosystem.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox