Why is Ronaldo refusing to play for Al Nassr? He is not injured

As per reports, though it remains unclear how much truth there is to these claims, Ronaldo wants the club to be backed more so he can win the league. When you look deeper, Al Nassr already have a very strong squad with quality players such as Mane, Coman, Simakan, Inigo, Joao Felix, and others, along with a proven winning coach in Jorge Jesus, who previously led Al Hilal to the league title.