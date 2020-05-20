CORONAVIRUS: LATEST UPDATES

WHO reports most COVID-19 cases in a day

COVID-19: ‘No time for politics,’ say Indian tweeps

COVID-19: Indian cops turn into cooks to feed the poor

COVID-19: Dubai resident gives free art lessons online

IPL can have a window if there is no World T20: Dhumal

Indian board functionary sees a chance if dates of ICC showpiece are changed

Brazil’s Ronaldo created most problems for me: Capello

Don’t know if I will be around till Ashes: Anderson

Photos: Lots of fans, but none in the stands

Eddie Hearn plans to stage fights in his back garden

We will be focusing on passing and turning now: Klopp

Inter Milan mull new tournament with Real, FC Bayern

Video: Anushka spots 'a dinosaur on the loose'

Lucky didn’t have to face you, Tamim Iqbal tells Akram

Cummins wants artificial substance to shine ball

Ankita Raina thrilled with Arjuna award nomination

Pakistan, Windies to send larger squads to England

Armstrong admits to first doping ‘probably at 21’

Zeeshan targets India return to World Group play-offs

Photos: Lots of fans, but none in the stands

COVID impact: This soccer player is now a street vendor

IN PICTURES: The weekend sport returned from COVID-19

Alistair Overeem v Walt Harris during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Pictures: Harris loses to Overeem in UFC Fight Night

Dortmund celebrate their opening goal against Schalke in the Bundesliga

Bundesliga returns to action after COVID-19 lockdown

Video: Anushka spots 'a dinosaur on the loose'

Lucky didn’t have to face you, Tamim Iqbal tells Akram

Pakistan to send combined squad for England tour

Cummins wants artificial substance to shine ball

England bowlers lead the way as training resume

Brazil’s Ronaldo created most problems for me: Capello

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp smiles after the 3-2 win over West Ham

We will be focusing on passing and turning now: Klopp

Zlat's not good: Ibrahimovic caught driving illegally

Inter Milan mull new tournament with Real, FC Bayern

Six cases across three EPL clubs as training resumes

XCAT powerboating season likely to get under way soon

Al Ketbi, Al Qubaisi’s jiu-jitsu teams to square off

du LaLiga juniors roped in by top Dubai football clubs

Ankita Raina thrilled with Arjuna award nomination

Tennis facilities in Dubai gear up for re-opening

Zeeshan targets India return to World Group play-offs

Bautista Agut fancies elusive ATP Finals spot

Dont know when my son can see his father again: Sania

Arab player praised for taking stand against Thiem

Djokovic ‘will beat Federer to Grand Slam record’

McIlroy and Johnson win as golf gets back on course

Zach Smith beats top PGA players as golf returns

Harrington unveils Luke Donald as Europe vice-captain

Woods okay with trash talking but within limits

Ryder Cup without fans is no Ryder Cup: McIlroy

