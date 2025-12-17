India-South Africa fourth T20I abandoned due to excessive fog in Lucknow

The abandonment disappointed a large number of fans who had turned up at the stadium, but the result ensured that India remain 2-1 ahead in the five-match series and cannot lose the trophy. Both teams will now shift focus to the fifth and final T20I, scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Dubai: The fourth T20I between India and South Africa was abandoned in Lucknow on Wednesday after dense fog caused dangerously poor visibility. The toss was delayed multiple times as umpires carried out a series of inspections, including a final check at 9:25pm, when they assessed visibility by looking at the floodlights from the batter’s crease. With conditions failing to improve, the match was officially called off at 9:30pm local time.

During the 8:00pm inspection, umpires Pandit and Ananthapadmanabhan conducted visibility drills, with one official holding the ball at the far end of the pitch while another stood at deep midwicket to check sightlines. The ball could not be seen clearly, prompting yet another inspection.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.