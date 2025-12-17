India-South Africa fourth T20I abandoned due to excessive fog in Lucknow

India remain 2-1 ahead in the five-match series and cannot lose the trophy
Dubai: The fourth T20I between India and South Africa was abandoned in Lucknow on Wednesday after dense fog caused dangerously poor visibility. The toss was delayed multiple times as umpires carried out a series of inspections, including a final check at 9:25pm, when they assessed visibility by looking at the floodlights from the batter’s crease. With conditions failing to improve, the match was officially called off at 9:30pm local time.
The abandonment disappointed a large number of fans who had turned up at the stadium, but the result ensured that India remain 2-1 ahead in the five-match series and cannot lose the trophy. Both teams will now shift focus to the fifth and final T20I, scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.
India vice-captain Shubman Gill will be keen to regain full fitness ahead of the finale at a venue where he has enjoyed remarkable success, including his only T20I century and an impressive IPL record. However, with Gill nursing a foot injury, the possibility of Sanju Samson being included in the playing XI has increased.
Early signs of a potential abandonment emerged when the toss, initially scheduled for 6:30pm IST, was first pushed back to 6:50pm. As the fog persisted, further inspections followed at 7:30pm, 8:00pm, 8:30pm, and 9:00pm.
During the inspection period, Jasprit Bumrah’s participation in warm-up drills offered reassurance after he missed the third T20I in Dharamsala due to personal reasons. Players from both sides continued light warm-ups, but the unrelenting fog eventually forced them indoors, even as ground staff used a light roller on the pitch.
Concerns were compounded by hazardous air quality, with India seam-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya seen wearing a face mask as the AQI reportedly crossed 400. Visibility inside the stadium was severely compromised, with spectators struggling to see the stands at the opposite end.
During the 8:00pm inspection, umpires Pandit and Ananthapadmanabhan conducted visibility drills, with one official holding the ball at the far end of the pitch while another stood at deep midwicket to check sightlines. The ball could not be seen clearly, prompting yet another inspection.
As former players-turned-broadcasters Robin Uthappa and Dale Steyn retreated to the studio, a visibly concerned BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla was seen in discussion with the umpires, possibly exploring the feasibility of a shortened contest. Ultimately, however, the fog showed no signs of lifting, leaving officials with no option but to abandon the match.
The episode is likely to reignite questions over scheduling fixtures during peak winter in North and Central India. For one evening at least, the familiar slogan “Smile, you are in Lucknow” rang hollow, as thick fog enveloped the City of Nawabs and brought proceedings to a disappointing halt.
