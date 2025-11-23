KL Rahul to lead India for South Africa ODI series

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be back in action after the Australia series
Dubai: Indian wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul will lead the ODI squad for the upcoming South Africa series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Sunday.
The South Africa team are currently in India for an all-format tour, which consists of a two-match Test series, a three-match ODI series, and a five-match T20I series.
Both India's superstar cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be back in action after the Australia series.
The ODI series opener between the India and South Africa will begin on November 30 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.
After that, the action will move towards the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Ranchi, where the second ODI match will be played on Wednesday, December 3.
The series will then conclude with the third and last match at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, December 6.
India squad: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (C) (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel
