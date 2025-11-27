Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj upset with Air India after four hours delay

Siraj was heading back to Hyderabad after India suffered a 408-run defeat to South Africa
Dubai: Indian fast bowler Mohammad Siraj has openly expressed his frustration after a troublesome experience with Air India Express.
In a social media post, Siraj revealed that his flight — Air India Express Flight IX 2884 from Guwahati to Hyderabad — was scheduled to depart at 7:25pm but failed to take off as planned. He said that despite multiple inquiries, the airline provided no clear explanation, leaving passengers waiting for four hours.
“Air India flight No. IX 2884 from Guwahati to Hyderabad was supposed to depart at 7:25pm, yet there has been no communication from the airline. Even after repeated follow-ups, they’ve only delayed the flight without giving any proper reason. It’s extremely frustrating, and this is the basic expectation of any passenger. A four-hour delay with no update has left us stranded. Worst airline experience. I wouldn’t recommend anyone to take this flight if the airline cannot take responsibility,” Siraj wrote.
Siraj was heading back to Hyderabad after India suffered a humiliating 408-run defeat to South Africa, resulting in a 0—2 loss in the two-match series — their second straight clean sweep at home following last year’s 3-0 loss to New Zealand.
South Africa handed India their biggest defeat by runs in Test cricket, also recording their largest winning margin against India. From the moment South Africa won the toss, the game tilted their way. India had earlier lost the first Test by 30 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
With this setback, India now face tough questions as yet another home series loss dents their once-formidable reputation in Test cricket, especially after the 3-0 defeat to New Zealand last year.
