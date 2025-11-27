GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj upset with Air India after four hours delay

Siraj was heading back to Hyderabad after India suffered a 408-run defeat to South Africa

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
India's Mohammed Siraj reacts after an injury during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between India and South Africa at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on November 25, 2025.
India's Mohammed Siraj reacts after an injury during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between India and South Africa at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on November 25, 2025.
AFP-BIJU BORO

Dubai: Indian fast bowler Mohammad Siraj has openly expressed his frustration after a troublesome experience with Air India Express.

In a social media post, Siraj revealed that his flight — Air India Express Flight IX 2884 from Guwahati to Hyderabad — was scheduled to depart at 7:25pm but failed to take off as planned. He said that despite multiple inquiries, the airline provided no clear explanation, leaving passengers waiting for four hours.

“Air India flight No. IX 2884 from Guwahati to Hyderabad was supposed to depart at 7:25pm, yet there has been no communication from the airline. Even after repeated follow-ups, they’ve only delayed the flight without giving any proper reason. It’s extremely frustrating, and this is the basic expectation of any passenger. A four-hour delay with no update has left us stranded. Worst airline experience. I wouldn’t recommend anyone to take this flight if the airline cannot take responsibility,” Siraj wrote.

Siraj was heading back to Hyderabad after India suffered a humiliating 408-run defeat to South Africa, resulting in a 0—2 loss in the two-match series — their second straight clean sweep at home following last year’s 3-0 loss to New Zealand.

South Africa handed India their biggest defeat by runs in Test cricket, also recording their largest winning margin against India. From the moment South Africa won the toss, the game tilted their way. India had earlier lost the first Test by 30 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

With this setback, India now face tough questions as yet another home series loss dents their once-formidable reputation in Test cricket, especially after the 3-0 defeat to New Zealand last year.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

South Africa's players pose with the trophy to celebrate their win in the end of the fifth day of the second Test cricket match against India at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on November 26, 2025.

South Africa win big for series sweep against India

2m read
South Africa's Tristan Stubbs in action during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match against India at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on November 25, 2025.

South Africa on brink of series win as India struggle

2m read
South Africa's Marco Jansen (R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Nitish Kumar Reddy during the third day of the second Test cricket match against India at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on November 24, 2025.

South Africa close on historic Test series win

2m read
India's KL Rahul arranges the field during the second day of the second Test cricket match between India and South Africa at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on November 23, 2025.

KL Rahul to lead India for South Africa ODI series

1m read