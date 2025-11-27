Rishabh Pant apologies to fans after South Africa loss

After a disappointing series with both the bat and the captaincy — where he scored 27, 2, 7 and 13 — Pant shared a heartfelt apology on social media. “There is no shying away from the fact that we didn’t play good enough cricket over the last two weeks,” he wrote. “We always aim to perform at the highest level and bring smiles to billions of Indians. Sorry we couldn’t meet expectations this time. But sport teaches you to learn, adapt and grow.”