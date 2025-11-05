Two-match home series will begin from November 14 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Dubai: Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and pacer Akash Deep have been recalled to India’s squad for the upcoming two-match home Test series against ICC World Test Champions South Africa.
The series begins on November 14 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, followed by the second Test at the ACA Stadium, Guwahati.
India’s top order will feature Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul as the opening pair, with Sai Sudharsan, skipper Shubman Gill, Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja expected to be key members of the batting lineup. Dhruv Jurel has been named as the backup wicketkeeper, while Devdutt Padikkal provides additional top-order cover.
Pant returns after recovering from a foot injury sustained during the England series and has gained match practice as India A captain in the ongoing unofficial Tests against South Africa, scoring 17 and 90 in the first match at Bengaluru.
Akash Deep, who also missed the England and West Indies series due to fitness issues, made his comeback through the Irani Cup and Ranji Trophy fixtures for Bengal, claiming seven wickets and scoring 90 runs across five innings.
The spin-bowling all-round department includes Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, alongside Jadeja. Selection among them will depend on conditions, with Washington and Nitish featuring in the West Indies series earlier this year. Kuldeep Yadav will lead the spin attack, joining Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep in a formidable bowling lineup.
Meanwhile, India A will play three one-dayers between November 13 and 19 in Rajkot, led by Tilak Varma with Ruturaj Gaikwad as vice-captain. The squad also includes capped players such as Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Khaleel Ahmed, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, and Arshdeep Singh.
Veteran stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not part of the India A squad, as they prepare for the upcoming ODI series starting November 30.
India’s Test squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep
India A’s squad for One-day team: Tilak Varma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Prabhsimran Singh (WK).
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox