Rishabh Pant set to miss India’s two home Tests against West Indies

Dhruv Jurel likely to replace him, having kept wicket in India’s last 2 Tests vs England

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai: India’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is set to miss the upcoming two-Test home series against the West Indies, starting October 2 in Ahmedabad.

The national selection meeting is scheduled for September 24, when the Ajit Agarkar-led panel is expected to announce a 15-member squad — two fewer than the group picked for India’s last home series, the 3-0 defeat to New Zealand in October 2024.

Pant, who served as deputy to Test captain Shubman Gill during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England earlier this year, fractured his left foot on the opening day of the fourth Test in Manchester. N Jagadeesan was drafted in as his replacement for the final match at The Oval.

Pant has since been undergoing strength and conditioning work and awaits clearance from the BCCI medical team before resuming batting and keeping. No definite timeline has been set for his return. After facing the West Indies, India will tour Australia for a white-ball series beginning October 19.

In Pant’s absence, Dhruv Jurel is likely to take the gloves, having kept wicket in India’s last two Tests against England. Currently part of the India A squad against Australia A in Lucknow, Jurel has shared keeping duties with Jagadeesan, who could be considered as the back-up option if the selectors opt for a second specialist wicketkeeper.

The panel is also weighing the inclusion of Nitish Kumar Reddy and Devdutt Padikkal. Padikkal, who has already featured in two Tests, struck 150 for India A against Australia A in Lucknow. Reddy, an all-rounder with seven Test caps, toured both England and Australia but has been sidelined with a knee injury. He was close to a return in the first match against Australia A but wasn’t picked in the XI. Both are part of the squad for the second four-day game starting Tuesday in Lucknow.

India currently sits third in the World Test Championship standings and will look to climb further by securing victories in the two matches against the West Indies, which form part of the 2025—27 cycle.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
