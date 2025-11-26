In cricket you can’t take anything for granted, Pant says after India’s series loss to South Africa

Blame lies with everyone in dressing room, starts with me”: Gambhir
Dubai: Stand-in captain Rishabh Pant admitted on Wednesday that India must raise their standards in Test cricket, cautioning that home advantage does not guarantee wins.
“South Africa definitely played better cricket, but you can’t take anything for granted,” Pant said at the post-match presentation. “Whether you’re at home or away, the game always demands determination and something extra. There are key moments you need to seize as a batting unit and as a team, and we didn’t do that for long enough. That cost us the series.”
In the second Test in Guwahati, where Pant took charge in Shubman Gill’s absence, India allowed South Africa to recover from 246 for 6 and post 489. The visitors then batted India out of the contest, setting a target of 549. Despite early reprieves for B Sai Sudharsan and nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav on the final day, India collapsed for 140, suffering a 408-run defeat — their heaviest in Test history.
This was India’s second series loss in their last three at home, following a 3-0 whitewash to New Zealand last year that ended a 12-year streak of 17 consecutive home-series victories. Pant urged the team to stay united and work through their slump.
“It is disappointing, but we have to improve,” he said. “Credit to the opposition — they played better cricket. In a tough series like this, dwelling too much won’t help. We need to learn from it and stick together as a team.”
Meanwhile, India head coach Gautam Gambhir said he and the entire team is responsible for the loss.
“Blame lies with everyone in the dressing room and starts with me, to everyone in the dressing room. I have said it before as well that we win together, we lose together. So I am not going to be someone who is going to say that it lies with X, Y or Z. It lies with everyone sitting in that room, as simple as it can get. That is what team sport is all about,” Gambhir said.
Gambhir added that comparing this series loss to the New Zealand series is probably a wrong narrative.
“I am sure you guys cover a lot of cricket and I am sure when you see this batting line-up, the experience that this batting line-up has and the experience that team had to what this team has is chalk and cheese. So comparing everything to New Zealand series is probably a wrong narrative. I don’t give excuses. I have never done that in the past. I will never do it in the future as well. But if you see four or five batters in this top eight have literally played less than 15 test matches. And they will grow. They are learning on the field,” India’s head coach said.
“Test cricket is never easy when you are playing against a top-quality side. So you have got to give them time as well. So for me, I think that is something they will keep learning. Hopefully, they keep learning. That is important. Because I know that I hate using this word transition. This is exactly what transition is. When you have got in test cricket, when you have got your batting line-up which has literally played less than 15-20 test matches, they need time to absorb pressure. They need time to keep getting better against quality attacks and against quality sides,” Gambhir added.
The Indian side has been whitewashed at home for the third time in Test cricket history. Of the three, two came under the head coach, Gambhir. India lost 0-3 last year and now 0-2 vs South Africa, under Gambhir’s tenure. India has lost 10 of the 18 Tests under Gambhir, including both whitewashes at home.
With inputs from ANI
