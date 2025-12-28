VVS Laxman taking over as India coach? BCCI provides clarification

Reports suggesting that Laxman was sounded out for the role recently
Dubai: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia has dismissed speculation that Indian batting great VVS Laxman was approached to become the men’s team’s next Test coach, calling the reports “factually incorrect and baseless.” He clarified that the board has taken no steps toward altering the leadership group in Test cricket.
Reports suggesting that Laxman was sounded out for the role have been circulating widely in the media. These claims surfaced just weeks after India endured a 0—2 Test series whitewash at home against South Africa under head coach Gautam Gambhir. It marked India’s second consecutive home whitewash, following a disappointing 0—3 loss to New Zealand last year under the same coach. That defeat was India’s first home Test series loss in 12 years and signalled the beginning of the decline of a once-dominant Test side led for over a decade by figures such as MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma.
The New Zealand whitewash also cost India a place in the ICC World Test Championship 2025 final, while the recent setback against the Proteas could further jeopardise their chances of qualifying for the marquee one-off Test, depending on upcoming results.
Addressing the reports, Saikia told ANI, “This is totally incorrect news going on. This is totally speculative news. Some very reputed news agencies are also flashing the news. There is no truth to it. BCCI straight away denies. People can think all they want, but BCCI has not taken any steps. This is somebody’s figment of imagination; there is no truth in it, and I cannot say anything except that this is factually incorrect and baseless news.”
While India has enjoyed significant success under Gambhir in limited-overs cricket — winning the ICC Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup T20I edition with unbeaten runs — the same success has not translated to the longest format. Under his tenure, India has managed just seven Test wins, alongside 10 losses and two draws.
