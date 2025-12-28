VVS Laxman taking over as India coach? BCCI provides clarification

Addressing the reports, Saikia told ANI, “This is totally incorrect news going on. This is totally speculative news. Some very reputed news agencies are also flashing the news. There is no truth to it. BCCI straight away denies. People can think all they want, but BCCI has not taken any steps. This is somebody’s figment of imagination; there is no truth in it, and I cannot say anything except that this is factually incorrect and baseless news.”

Reports suggesting that Laxman was sounded out for the role have been circulating widely in the media. These claims surfaced just weeks after India endured a 0—2 Test series whitewash at home against South Africa under head coach Gautam Gambhir. It marked India’s second consecutive home whitewash, following a disappointing 0—3 loss to New Zealand last year under the same coach. That defeat was India’s first home Test series loss in 12 years and signalled the beginning of the decline of a once-dominant Test side led for over a decade by figures such as MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.