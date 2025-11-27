Gavaskar, Ashwin back coach Gambhir after South Africa whitewash

He pointed out that Gambhir’s role in India’s Champions Trophy and Asia Cup triumphs was not given due recognition. Gavaskar asked, “Did you say then-you’re asking for a sacking now-did you say then that he should be given an extended contract, a contract for life for one day cricket and for T20 cricket? You didn’t say that. It’s only when a team doesn’t do well you look at the coach.”

The veteran spinner urged the players to shoulder more responsibility: “I haven’t seen enough responsibility taken by enough players to say the coach is the problem ... I didn’t see enough from the players’ side to blame decision-making alone. Sure, decision-making can always be better, no doubt.”

‘What can a coach do? I’m asking you a simple question. Put yourself in the coach’s position. You may say a player needs continuity and that there has been a lot of rotation, fine, agreed. But the skill to play and perform is the player’s responsibility,’” he added.

“So many people are ready to take the job, and there will always be people putting their hat in the ring. But the fact is, a coach cannot pick up the bat and go out to play.

Ashwin highlighted India’s batting struggles — failing to cross 201 even once across four innings — and stressed that the coach can only strategise, not execute on the field. “We want to ask for responsibility. It’s easy, because in Indian cricket, you know it and I know it — there’s a lot to gain and a lot of money involved,” he said.

He added, “I’ve never been that kind of person. It’s not about supporting anyone; Gautam is not my relative. I could also point out 10 mistakes. Yes, mistakes happen, but anybody can make them. It’s just that when they cost you, they become very expensive.”

Ashwin echoed similar sentiments. “Why are we doing this? It’s a sport. Managing a team cannot be that easy. And yes, he is hurting too. We must understand that. It might feel nice to get someone sacked, but that’s not how it should be,” he said on his YouTube show Ash ki Baat.

Gavaskar further stated that blaming the coach every time the team fails is unreasonable. “You’re not prepared to give him credit. If you’re not prepared to give him credit for the Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup win, then please tell me why you want to blame him for the team out there on that 22-yard, not doing well. Why are you blaming him?”

Emphasising the need for consistent evaluation, Gavaskar noted that there were no calls for lifetime contracts when India succeeded under Gambhir. But after the recent defeat, critics were quick to demand action. Addressing whether Gambhir should coach all formats, he pointed out that many teams operate with a single coach across formats. “Not necessarily. You have coaches, for example, Brendan McCullum is a coach for all three formats for England.” He argued that Gambhir’s suitability shouldn’t be judged solely on recent performances.

