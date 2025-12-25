Will Ravi Shastri take over as England cricket coach?

England’s disastrous Ashes campaign has cast serious doubt over the future of McCullum
Dubai: An unexpected name has emerged in discussions about England’s next head coach, with former Indian all-rounder and ex-Team India coach Ravi Shastri being linked to the role.
England’s disastrous Ashes campaign, where they trail Australia 0-3, has cast serious doubt over the future of current head coach Brendon McCullum. Under the captain-coach partnership of Ben Stokes and McCullum, England have endured a torrid tour of Australia, losing the first three Tests in just 11 days. The rapid collapse has triggered intense debate over McCullum’s leadership and calls for a change at the top.
Shastri served as India’s head coach from 2017 to 2021, overseeing one of the most successful periods in Indian cricket. While his tenure did not yield any ICC trophies — falling short at the 2017 Champions Trophy, 2019 ODI World Cup, and 2021 T20 World Cup — India enjoyed significant success both at home and overseas under his guidance.
Former England spinner Monty Panesar, speaking on his YouTube channel, believes Shastri fits the profile England need, particularly given his proven success in Australia.
“You have to think: who actually knows how to beat Australia? Who understands how to exploit their weaknesses mentally, physically, and tactically? I think Ravi Shastri should become England’s next head coach,” Panesar said.
Shastri holds the distinction of being the first coach to guide an Asian team to a Test series victory in Australia, leading India to a historic 2—1 win in the 2018—19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India repeated the feat under his leadership during the 2020—21 tour, again winning 2—1 despite a severely depleted squad. These back-to-back series victories cemented Shastri’s reputation as a coach capable of masterminding success in the toughest overseas conditions.
With the Ashes already out of reach following the loss in the third Test at the Adelaide Oval, Stokes-led England will now look to salvage pride in the remaining matches at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Sydney Cricket Ground.
However, England’s preparations for the Boxing Day Test have been overshadowed by controversy. Reports emerged that several players spent part of their mid-series break in Noosa, Queensland, engaging in heavy drinking, prompting the ECB to launch an investigation.
Addressing the issue ahead of the Boxing Day Test, England captain Stokes emphasised that his primary concern was the welfare and well-being of his players. He stated that he would always support and protect them while urging the team to shift focus back to the remaining Tests rather than off-field distractions.
With the Boxing Day Test set to begin on December 26, a day after Christmas, England will aim to put the controversy behind them and restore some pride with a strong performance on the field.
