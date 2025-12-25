Will Ravi Shastri take over as England cricket coach?

Addressing the issue ahead of the Boxing Day Test, England captain Stokes emphasised that his primary concern was the welfare and well-being of his players. He stated that he would always support and protect them while urging the team to shift focus back to the remaining Tests rather than off-field distractions.

Shastri holds the distinction of being the first coach to guide an Asian team to a Test series victory in Australia, leading India to a historic 2—1 win in the 2018—19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India repeated the feat under his leadership during the 2020—21 tour, again winning 2—1 despite a severely depleted squad. These back-to-back series victories cemented Shastri’s reputation as a coach capable of masterminding success in the toughest overseas conditions.

England’s disastrous Ashes campaign, where they trail Australia 0-3 , has cast serious doubt over the future of current head coach Brendon McCullum. Under the captain-coach partnership of Ben Stokes and McCullum, England have endured a torrid tour of Australia, losing the first three Tests in just 11 days. The rapid collapse has triggered intense debate over McCullum’s leadership and calls for a change at the top.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.