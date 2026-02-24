GOLD/FOREX
Afghanistan appoint Richard Pybus as new head coach

61-year-old will join the team ahead of upcoming series against Sri Lanka in UAE in March

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Dubai: The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has appointed Richard Pybus as the new head coach of the national team.

The 61-year-old is set to take charge ahead of the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka in the UAE this March.

Pybus brings extensive international experience. He guided Pakistan to the final of the 1999 Cricket World Cup and later served as director of cricket for the West Indies, overseeing a golden period in 2016 when the men’s, women’s, and U19 sides all secured World Cup titles.

His long-standing association with West Indies cricket also included a role as high-performance director in 2018, followed by a stint as interim head coach in 2019. Earlier, he had a brief and controversial tenure as head coach of Bangladesh in 2012.

Beyond team success, Pybus has played a key role in nurturing individual talent, working closely with players such as Mohammad Rizwan, Faf du Plessis, and Dale Steyn, helping shape their development at the highest level.

