UAE to host Afghanistan’s white-ball series against Sri Lanka

Three One-Day Internationals and three T20 matches will be played from March 13 to 25
Dubai: Afghanistan are set to face Sri Lanka in six white-ball matches in the UAE next month, it was confirmed on Monday.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board announced that the series will feature three One-Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals, scheduled from March 13 to 25.
Afghanistan Cricket Board CEO Naseeb Khan shared his excitement about welcoming Sri Lanka for the first time.
“We are delighted to host Sri Lanka for the first time in our history. This event reflects the strength of our collaboration with the Sri Lanka Cricket Board, and we are committed to further strengthening our relationship to provide a high-quality cricket experience in the future. Sri Lanka has been playing excellent cricket recently, and we look forward to what promises to be a competitive white-ball series between two quality sides.”
The T20 Internationals will take place in Sharjah on March 13, 15, and 17. The three ODIs are scheduled for March 20, 22, and 25 in Dubai.
The previous bilateral meeting between the two teams came in early 2024, when Afghanistan toured Sri Lanka. On that tour, Sri Lanka secured a 3-0 sweep in the ODIs and won the T20I series 2-1.
“Bilateral cricket is an important element in international cricket, and we are extremely happy to be a part of this historic tour, as this is the first time Sri Lanka is engaging in a bilateral series hosted by Afghanistan,” said Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket.
Afghanistan were knocked out at the group stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.
They have yet to name a new head coach following the departure of former England batsman Jonathan Trott, whose tenure ended after Afghanistan failed to progress beyond the second round of the World Cup, finishing with two wins and two losses.