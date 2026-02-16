GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
ICC

T20 World Cup: UAE battle hard in defeat to Afghanistan

Azmatullah Omarzai’s all-round performance ensures Afghanistan win by five wickets

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai celebrates his team's win at the end of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Afghanistan and United Arab Emirates at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on February 16, 2026.
Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai celebrates his team's win at the end of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Afghanistan and United Arab Emirates at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on February 16, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: Afghanistan were pushed to the limit by the UAE before sealing a five-wicket victory in Group D of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Delhi on Monday. Afghanistan successfully chased down 161 with four balls to spare.

Set a target of 161, Afghanistan recovered from the early loss of Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Gulbadin Naib and Ibrahim Zadran steadied the innings with a 40-run stand for the second wicket. Zadran took on Haider Ali in the fourth over, smashing four boundaries to collect 18 runs.

Sediqullah Atal then combined with Zadran to add 30 runs for the third wicket before falling to Jawadullah for 16 off 14 balls. Zadran reached a well-crafted half-century but departed soon after for 53 off 41 deliveries, striking six fours and a six.

Darwish Rasooli contributed a valuable 33 off 23 balls, featuring four boundaries, during a 43-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Azmatullah Omarzai. With 52 runs required from the final five overs, Omarzai shifted gears, first consolidating with Rasooli and then taking charge at the death.

Omarzai remained unbeaten on 40 from 21 balls, hitting two fours and three sixes, including the winning boundary on the second ball of the final over. Earlier, he had delivered a superb spell of 4 for 15, playing a decisive all-round role in Afghanistan’s first win of the tournament.

After being asked to bat, the UAE posted 160 for 9 in their 20 overs. Alishan Sharafu scored 40 off 31 balls, and Sohaib Khan’s 68 from 48 deliveries anchored the UAE innings and set up a competitive total. Omarzai was the standout bowler claiming four wickets in his four overs giving away only 15 runs, while Mujeeb Ur Rahman took two. Captain Rashid Khan also chipped in with one wicket, becoming the first cricketer to reach 700 T20 wickets.

Afghanistan will conclude their group-stage campaign against Canada at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, while the UAE are set to face South Africa in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
ICC T20 WORLD CUP

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Pakistan's team player gather at the end of the first innings during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15, 2026.

T20 World Cup: How Pakistan can qualify for the Super8s

2h ago2m read
South Africa's David Miller (L) celebrates with captain Aiden Markram after taking a catch to dismiss Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Afghanistan and South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 11, 2026.

SA beat Afghanistan in double Super Over thriller

2m read
India's Mohammed Siraj

Siraj replaces injured Rana in India’s T20 WC squad

1m read
Muhammad Waseem

Muhammad Waseem to lead UAE at 2026 T20 World Cup

1m read