T20 World Cup: UAE battle hard in defeat to Afghanistan

Azmatullah Omarzai’s all-round performance ensures Afghanistan win by five wickets
Dubai: Afghanistan were pushed to the limit by the UAE before sealing a five-wicket victory in Group D of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Delhi on Monday. Afghanistan successfully chased down 161 with four balls to spare.
Set a target of 161, Afghanistan recovered from the early loss of Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Gulbadin Naib and Ibrahim Zadran steadied the innings with a 40-run stand for the second wicket. Zadran took on Haider Ali in the fourth over, smashing four boundaries to collect 18 runs.
Sediqullah Atal then combined with Zadran to add 30 runs for the third wicket before falling to Jawadullah for 16 off 14 balls. Zadran reached a well-crafted half-century but departed soon after for 53 off 41 deliveries, striking six fours and a six.
Darwish Rasooli contributed a valuable 33 off 23 balls, featuring four boundaries, during a 43-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Azmatullah Omarzai. With 52 runs required from the final five overs, Omarzai shifted gears, first consolidating with Rasooli and then taking charge at the death.
Omarzai remained unbeaten on 40 from 21 balls, hitting two fours and three sixes, including the winning boundary on the second ball of the final over. Earlier, he had delivered a superb spell of 4 for 15, playing a decisive all-round role in Afghanistan’s first win of the tournament.
After being asked to bat, the UAE posted 160 for 9 in their 20 overs. Alishan Sharafu scored 40 off 31 balls, and Sohaib Khan’s 68 from 48 deliveries anchored the UAE innings and set up a competitive total. Omarzai was the standout bowler claiming four wickets in his four overs giving away only 15 runs, while Mujeeb Ur Rahman took two. Captain Rashid Khan also chipped in with one wicket, becoming the first cricketer to reach 700 T20 wickets.
Afghanistan will conclude their group-stage campaign against Canada at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, while the UAE are set to face South Africa in New Delhi on Wednesday.