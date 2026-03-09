Sri Lanka call off Afghanistan series in UAE due to tensions in Middle East

The teams were scheduled to play three T20Is in Sharjah and three ODIs in Dubai
Colombo: Sri Lanka have indefinitely postponed a six-match white-ball series against Afghanistan that was due to start in the UAE this week, an official said on Monday.
"We had to cancel because of the flight situation... and the ongoing tensions in the region," a Sri Lanka Cricket official told AFP.
The teams were scheduled to play three T20 internationals in Sharjah on March 13, 15 and 17, and three One-Day Internationals in Dubai on March 20, 22 and 25.
It would have been the first time that Afghanistan had hosted Sri Lanka for a bilateral series.
Tensions has rose in the Middle East since the United States and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, with Tehran launching retaliatory strikes.
The conflict has disrupted flights across the region, including in Dubai, where the airport was briefly closed on Saturday.
Afghanistan have never hosted an international cricket match, instead having to play its home fixtures in India or the UAE.