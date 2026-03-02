Afghanistan to tour India in June

Afghanistan will tour India to play in one Test and three ODIs
Dubai: Afghanistan will tour India to play in one Test and three ODIs, the Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed on Monday.
The tour will begin with the Test in Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, located in Mullanpur (New Chandigarh) on June 6. The venue is hosting its first Test after having hosted T20s and ODIs.
It will be followed by three ODIs on June 14 (Dharamshala), June 17 (Lucknow) and June 20 (Chennai), said Devajit Saikia, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, in a release.
Afghanistan’s tour starts soon after this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) ends on May 31.
The Afghanistan team used India as a cricketing base for several years because of political and security challenges at home before shifting to the UAE.
They bowed out of the ongoing T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, in the group stage.