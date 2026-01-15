Only three international leagues per year, Afghanistan Cricket Board tells players

Move could affect financials of top players including skipper Rashid Khan
Dubai: The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has introduced a new policy restricting its players to participation in a maximum of three overseas T20 leagues per year, in addition to the board’s own five-team franchise tournament, which is scheduled to begin in October 2026 in the UAE.
The decision is aimed at managing player workload and safeguarding fitness and mental well-being to ensure optimal performances in national duty. “To protect player fitness and mental well-being, the board approved a new policy regarding foreign leagues. Players will now be permitted to participate in the Afghanistan Premier League (APL) and only three other international leagues per year. This measure is intended to manage workload and ensure peak performance for national duties,” the ACB said in a statement.
The policy was approved at a meeting attended by ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf, CEO Naseeb Khan, board member and Kardan University Chancellor Ahmed Khalid Hatim, and board member and ACCI head Khan Jan Alokozay. Board members Allah Dad Noori, Obaidullah Saderkhel, Attila Kamgar, and Raees Ahmadzai joined the meeting virtually.
The move could have financial implications for several Afghan stars who are in high demand across global franchise leagues, including Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.
Rashid, the leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket, currently captains MI Cape Town in the SA20 and plays a key role across Mumbai Indians’ global franchises, including MI Emirates (ILT20), MI New York (MLC), and the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League.
Afghanistan’s next assignment is a three-match T20I series against the West Indies in the UAE, after which they will travel to India for the 2026 T20 World Cup.
