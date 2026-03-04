Why hefty fines not a solution to Pakistan’s poor show at T20 World Cup

“Fines aren’t the solution. I’ve said it from day one — invest in domestic cricket. That is where you will find quality players. If you are angry with someone, don’t fine them; drop them and tell them to perform consistently for two years in domestic cricket. The biggest punishment for a player is being left out of the team,” he said.

Amir further pointed out that if PCB was unsatisfied with certain players, they should be dropped from the team to send a stronger message than imposing fines on the entire team. He urged that underperformers be given at least two years to show themselves in domestic cricket before being called up.

“If fines are the solution, apply them to everyone — from selectors to the administration. Players weren’t forced at gunpoint. Hold selectors accountable for wrong combinations. Double the fine for them. Stop scapegoating players. This isn’t the real solution. Why do players have to suffer all the time?” Amir said on a Pakistani show.

“They are thinking in a petty way. What would they even do with Rs5 million? I do not think this is any kind of penalty. Whoever did not perform, they should be sent back to First Class cricket. There are some players who, I think, should not return to the team before two years. These punishments will be enough,” said the former Pakistan captain.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.