T20 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar blasts PCB after India defeat

Pakistan lost to India by 61 runs in the T20 World Cup group-stage clash in Colombo
Dubai: Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar is known for speaking his mind, and he did so again after Pakistan’s 61-run defeat to India in the T20 World Cup group-stage clash in Colombo. Clearly disappointed, Akhtar launched a scathing critique of the team’s performance and the management of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
In an interview with ABP News, Akhtar questioned the leadership at the PCB, expressing frustration over what he described as poor decision-making.
“Now one guy doesn’t even know he’s the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. How will the team run now? You’re saying one guy, you’ve made him a superstar, he can’t win a single match. You’ve made him a star who can’t win a single living match,” Akhtar told ABP News.
“Brother, when you make these kinds of stars, when you choose them, when you pick them, then you’ll have this problem only. But again, the point is, if you see, you know what the biggest crime in the world is? The biggest crime in the world is that you give a big job to an incompetent person.”
His remarks add to growing criticism of PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi. Earlier, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi had also advised Naqvi — who serves as Pakistan’s Interior Minister — not to overextend himself by juggling too many responsibilities.
With Pakistan’s repeated struggles against India continuing to raise concerns, fans and experts alike are calling for greater accountability from both the board and the players, particularly in high-pressure matches.