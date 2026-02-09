GOLD/FOREX
India match boycott: PCB chairman to meet Pakistan PM on Monday before final decision

Sources say ICC officials cautioned PCB about significant repercussions of boycott

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed, second right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Netherlands' Colin Ackermann during the T20 World Cup cricket match in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026.
AP

Dubai: Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as interior minister, is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday ahead of a final determination regarding Pakistan’s participation in the February 15 T20 World Cup match against India in Colombo, sources indicate.

During discussions involving PCB and International Cricket Council officials, several participants reportedly favoured proceeding with the fixture.

Sources say ICC representatives cautioned the PCB about significant repercussions of a potential boycott during Sunday’s meeting with Naqvi at Gaddafi Stadium.

Beyond the ICC consultation aimed at resolving the standoff, Naqvi and PCB officials also engaged with Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Aminul Islam Bulbul concerning the current dispute.

Reports emerged earlier Monday suggesting Pakistan had moderated its position after the ICC outlined the substantial financial and other penalties the board could incur.

This apparent shift follows the ICC’s request for Pakistan to explain how force majeure provisions would apply to justify declining to play the India match — particularly after the PCB appeared to defer the decision to its government.

The situation arose when the Bangladesh Cricket Board, supported by Bangladesh’s interim government, declined to send its team to India for group matches, citing security considerations.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
