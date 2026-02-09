India match boycott: PCB chairman to meet Pakistan PM on Monday before final decision

Sources say ICC officials cautioned PCB about significant repercussions of boycott
Dubai: Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as interior minister, is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday ahead of a final determination regarding Pakistan’s participation in the February 15 T20 World Cup match against India in Colombo, sources indicate.
During discussions involving PCB and International Cricket Council officials, several participants reportedly favoured proceeding with the fixture.
Sources say ICC representatives cautioned the PCB about significant repercussions of a potential boycott during Sunday’s meeting with Naqvi at Gaddafi Stadium.
Beyond the ICC consultation aimed at resolving the standoff, Naqvi and PCB officials also engaged with Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Aminul Islam Bulbul concerning the current dispute.
Reports emerged earlier Monday suggesting Pakistan had moderated its position after the ICC outlined the substantial financial and other penalties the board could incur.
This apparent shift follows the ICC’s request for Pakistan to explain how force majeure provisions would apply to justify declining to play the India match — particularly after the PCB appeared to defer the decision to its government.
The situation arose when the Bangladesh Cricket Board, supported by Bangladesh’s interim government, declined to send its team to India for group matches, citing security considerations.
