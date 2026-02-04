T20 World Cup: We will not play against India, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif says

Subsequently, the ICC announced that Scotland would replace Bangladesh in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 after the Bangladesh Cricket Board declined to participate as per the published schedule. The decision came after the ICC rejected Bangladesh’s request to shift its matches from India to Sri Lanka, citing the absence of any credible or verifiable security threat. The 20-team tournament is scheduled to be held from February 7 to March 8.

In its release, the ICC noted the Government of Pakistan’s instruction to its national team regarding selective participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. While awaiting official communication from the PCB, the ICC said such a position is difficult to reconcile with the principle that all qualified teams must compete on equal terms according to the tournament schedule.

According to Pakistani media reports, Sharif said, “We have taken a clear stand regarding the T20 World Cup that we will not play the match against India.” He added that the decision was made after careful deliberation and described it as appropriate. Emphasising that politics should not interfere with sports, Sharif said the matter had been thoroughly assessed before reaching a conclusion.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.