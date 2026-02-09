The match will take place on February 15 in Colombo
Pakistan's prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday cleared the country's cricket team to play India in the T20 World Cup on February 15 in Colombo, ending a week-long stand-off.
"In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan national team to take the field against India," Sharif posted on X.
