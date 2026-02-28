“Pakistan stands in full solidarity with the UAE, and we will always stand by our Emirati brothers and sisters in these difficult times,” Sharif added.

He also expressed his “deep sorrow over the tragic loss of a Pakistani national in Abu Dhabi” and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the UAE.

Taking to X, PM Sharif said he had conveyed Pakistan’s “strong condemnation of the dangerous regional escalation following the Israeli attack on Iran and the regrettable strikes against the UAE and other Gulf countries.”

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.