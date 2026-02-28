GOLD/FOREX
Pakistan condemns attacks on UAE, offers full solidarity

PM Shehbaz Sharif expresses sorrow over the death of a Pakistani national in Abu Dhabi

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
File photo: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
File photo: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
Dubai: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke with UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday, discussing recent regional developments and the impact of escalating tensions on regional and international security.

Taking to X, PM Sharif said he had conveyed Pakistan’s “strong condemnation of the dangerous regional escalation following the Israeli attack on Iran and the regrettable strikes against the UAE and other Gulf countries.”

He also expressed his “deep sorrow over the tragic loss of a Pakistani national in Abu Dhabi” and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the UAE.

“Pakistan stands in full solidarity with the UAE, and we will always stand by our Emirati brothers and sisters in these difficult times,” Sharif added.

