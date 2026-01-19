GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government
UPDATE

UAE President lands in New Delhi for historic India visit, received by Prime Minister Modi

Hug, handshake, red carpet welcome for Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The leaders share a warm bond during the reception at the airport.
The leaders share a warm bond during the reception at the airport.
X/ @narendramodi

New Delhi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, landed in New Delhi this afternoon for a historic official visit to India. He was received by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Went to the airport to welcome my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. His visit illustrates the importance he attaches to a strong India-UAE friendship. Looking forward to our discussions,” Modi said on X.

The photos he shared showed the warm welcome accorded to Sheikh Mohamed. Modi broke the protocol, as usual, to welcome the UAE President , whom he always addresses as his 'brother.'

The leaders were seen hugging and exchanging firm handshakes and sharing their warm bond. After the red carpet welcome at the Palam Air Base, the President witnessed a cultural programme involving dance performances with traditional musical instruments.

The leaders were seen holding their hands on their way to their meeting venue. They are set to hold bilateral talks to strengthen strategic, economic, cultural cooperation.

Accompanying the President is a delegation that includes Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of the UAE, Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to UAE President; several ministers, and top officials, WAM said.

The visit builds on the strong momentum generated by recent high-level exchanges, including the visit of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to India in September 2024 and that of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in April last year.

Related Topics:
UAEindiaSheikh mohamedNarendra Modi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Year of Family marks UAE’s push for social development

1m read
UAE leaders honour UAE’s unity and resilience on Day of Solidarity

UAE President marks Day of Solidarity, highlights unity

2m read
Sheikh Mohammed honuored for 20 years of inspiring UAE leadership

UAE President gifts Sheikh Mohammed milestone album

2m read
Talks focus on UAE-US strategic ties and efforts to promote regional stability.

UAE President receives US President's senior advisor

1m read