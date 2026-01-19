UAE President lands in New Delhi for historic India visit, received by Prime Minister Modi

Hug, handshake, red carpet welcome for Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
“Went to the airport to welcome my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. His visit illustrates the importance he attaches to a strong India-UAE friendship. Looking forward to our discussions,” Modi said on X.
The photos he shared showed the warm welcome accorded to Sheikh Mohamed. Modi broke the protocol, as usual, to welcome the UAE President , whom he always addresses as his 'brother.'
The leaders were seen hugging and exchanging firm handshakes and sharing their warm bond. After the red carpet welcome at the Palam Air Base, the President witnessed a cultural programme involving dance performances with traditional musical instruments.
The leaders were seen holding their hands on their way to their meeting venue. They are set to hold bilateral talks to strengthen strategic, economic, cultural cooperation.
Accompanying the President is a delegation that includes Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of the UAE, Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to UAE President; several ministers, and top officials, WAM said.
The visit builds on the strong momentum generated by recent high-level exchanges, including the visit of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to India in September 2024 and that of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in April last year.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox