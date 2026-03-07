UAE ‘not an easy target’, President warns enemies against misjudging strength

Sheikh Mohamed says nation will emerge stronger from ongoing war
Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said the UAE would emerge stronger from the ongoing war and warned that the country should not be mistaken for weak, stressing that the UAE is “not an easy target”.
Speaking during a televised interview while visiting injured victims in hospital, Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE may appear attractive and inspiring, but its strength should not be underestimated.
“The UAE may appear attractive, but its hand is firm,” he said, adding that the country will continue to fulfil its duty to protect the nation, its people, and those who live in it.
The President made the remarks during a visit to a hospital where he checked on five people injured in the recent incidents, including two Emiratis, one Indian, one Sudanese, and one Iranian. He described them as a responsibility entrusted to the nation.
“God willing, they will leave the hospital safe and well,” he said.
Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE remains strong thanks to the dedication of its people, noting that citizens had carried out their responsibilities in a way that brought pride and reassurance.
He also expressed appreciation to the UAE Armed Forces for their role and distinguished performance during the recent events, and thanked other institutions, including the Ministry of Interior, security agencies, and civil defence, for their efforts.
Addressing residents living in the country, Sheikh Mohamed said they are “our guests and our family,” praising their supportive stance during this difficult period.
He also asked for understanding if any shortcomings had appeared, noting that the country is passing through a time of war.
The President concluded by expressing confidence that the UAE would overcome the current challenges and emerge stronger, praying for the continued safety and security of the country and everyone living in it.