UAE and Qatar leaders condemn Iranian attacks

Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Tamim warn of dangerous regional escalation
Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed regional developments and the implications of the ongoing escalation on regional and international security and stability during a phone call on Saturday with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar.
During the call, the two leaders condemned the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the territories of the UAE, Qatar and a number of other sisterly countries.
They said the attacks represent a dangerous escalation that threatens regional security and undermines stability, and amount to a violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.
Both sides also stressed the need for an immediate halt to escalatory actions and a return to dialogue and diplomatic solutions to safeguard the region’s security and prevent further escalation.