UAE leaders extend Ramadan greetings as holy month begins

They emphasise reflection and generosity in Ramadan
Abu Dhabi: Leaders of the UAE have extended their congratulations to citizens, residents and Muslims around the world as Ramadan begins on Thursday, marking the start of a month of fasting, reflection and community.
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “With the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, I extend my sincere best wishes to the people of the UAE and across the world.”
Sheikh Mohamed added: “Ramadan is a time for reflection and generosity, and an opportunity to strengthen bonds within families and communities.”
Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said: “We extend our warmest wishes to the people of the UAE and to all Arab and Muslim communities on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.”
“A blessed season of generosity, compassion, family connection and spiritual reflection. May Allah bring it back to us and to you in peace, security and good health, and accept our good deeds and yours,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.