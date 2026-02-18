GOLD/FOREX
UAE President orders release of 1,440 inmates for Ramadan

Sheikh Mohamed will settle financial obligations of inmates as gesture of clemency

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 1,440 inmates from correctional institutions across the country on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The President will also settle the financial obligations arising from the sentences issued against the prisoners in various cases.

The initiative reflects Sheikh Mohamed’s commitment to offering inmates an opportunity to begin a new chapter in their lives, easing the hardship faced by their families and promoting social stability.

The move is also intended to bring comfort and relief to families during the holy month, a period traditionally marked by forgiveness and compassion.

