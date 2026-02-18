Ramadan 2026: Sharjah announces public parking hours

Municipality rolls out plans covering food outlets, public spaces and extended services
Sharjah: Paid public parking in Sharjah will operate from 8am until midnight throughout the holy month of Ramadan, Sharjah City Municipality announced on Wednesday, as part of wider preparations that include intensified inspections of food establishments and public facilities across the emirate.
The municipality said parking spaces surrounding mosques will be free for one hour starting from the call to prayer to facilitate worshippers, while smart parking zones will continue operating under their regular system. Inspection teams from the public parking department will monitor compliance and prevent misuse of parking spaces.
Alongside parking arrangements, the municipality has launched comprehensive Ramadan readiness plans, deploying specialised inspection teams to monitor food establishments that witness increased demand during the holy month. The focus will be on ensuring food safety, compliance with health regulations and the issuance of required operational permits.
Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, director general of Sharjah City Municipality, said proactive plans have been finalised by relevant departments to regulate commercial activities and enhance public awareness among businesses and residents.
Major inspection campaigns will include verifying permits for displaying food outside shops, ensuring authorisation for preparing and selling food during daytime hours in Ramadan, and conducting targeted inspections of bakeries, traditional kitchens and sweet shops.
The municipality has also formed dedicated teams to address negative behaviours and visual disturbances such as illegal markets and street vendors, in coordination with concerned authorities, to preserve Sharjah’s urban appearance and ensure a safe environment for residents and visitors.
Inspection visits will extend to parks, green spaces and beaches, which attract large numbers of visitors during the winter season. Authorities will also ensure commercial establishments wishing to operate beyond midnight obtain the necessary permits from the Inspection and Control Department.
Public parks will receive visitors daily from 4pm until midnight, while the municipality’s 993 call centre will operate round -the-clock to receive inquiries, complaints and reports, which will be immediately referred to the relevant departments.
Residents were encouraged to contact the call centre to report violations or share observations during Ramadan.