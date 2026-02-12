GOLD/FOREX
Ramadan: Sharjah extends paid parking hours in Khorfakkan

Paid parking in Khorfakkan to operate until 12am from February 16

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Sharjah City Municipality, in cooperation with Khorfakkan Municipality, has announced the extension of operating hours for paid public parking spaces marked with blue signs across Khorfakkan, effective February 16, 2026.

Under the new decision, parking fees will apply daily including weekends and public holidays from 8am until 12 midnight, instead of the previous 10pm cut-off.

 The move comes in response to the city’s growing economic and commercial activity and aims to improve parking availability, particularly in tourist destinations and high-footfall areas.

Municipality officials said the decision followed a comprehensive study assessing parking usage rates, location patterns, and customer demand. The extension also responds to feedback from residents and visitors who reported difficulty finding parking after 10pm, especially in areas with restaurants and cafés.

Authorities said extending the hours to midnight will help reduce misuse of public parking spaces, ease congestion, and support businesses operating during late evening hours.

Importantly, officials confirmed that the extended hours will not lead to any increase in subscription fees. Seasonal permit holders will continue to pay the same rates but will now benefit from 16 hours of daily parking coverage instead of 14 hours previously — effectively gaining two additional hours at no extra cost.

Other paid parking zones in Khorfakkan will remain unchanged and will continue operating under existing schedules, except for the adjusted timings that apply during the month of Ramadan.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE's most pressing developments.
