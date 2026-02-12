Ramadan and Eid Abayas 2026: Three UAE labels bringing style and elegance

Bold, playful, and full of personality: Here's where to look this Ramadan
As Ramadan unfolds across the UAE, local designers are once again rethinking the abaya not just as everyday wear, but as a space for creativity during one of the busiest social times of the year. With iftar plans, family gatherings and Eid celebrations filling up calendars, many women are looking for abayas that feel special, without being over the top.
While these brands design abayas all year round, Ramadan and Eid collections are always a key moment. It’s when designers play with new cuts, fabrics and details that suit the season. This year, three homegrown labels Saintly, Boujee Line and Arod are standing out with pieces that feel stylish yet practical, offering designs that work just as well for Ramadan evenings as they do for Eid celebrations.
Saintly is all about individuality and style. Shammah’s vision was to channel her love for fashion into abayas that are bold, playful, and full of personality.
“The vision I had was to project my love for fashion in these abayas, with different styles for different moods,” Shammah said. “Each piece is unique, designed to stand out while still feeling wearable for Ramadan evenings or Eid celebrations.”
Saintly abayas are statement pieces creative and chic. Prices range from Dh500 to Dh700, and orders can be placed via @saintly.dubai on Instagram.
Boujee Line offers feminine, elevated abayas that balance elegance with subtle, playful details. For the Ramadan and Eid collections, the brand focused on designs that feel polished yet comfortable enough for long evenings and family gatherings.
“For Ramadan, it’s about elegance without complication,” Fatima said. “Women want abayas that feel special for festive evenings while staying practical for repeated wear.”
Boujee Line’s abayas range from Dh400 to Dh700, and orders can be made through @boujee.line on Instagram.
Arod is known for modern, versatile Emirati abayas that work in everyday life, but their Ramadan and Eid pieces bring a slightly bolder, celebratory touch.
“These are pieces meant to be worn often, not just saved for one occasion,” Hind said. “For Ramadan evenings and Eid, we add designs that feel festive while still keeping elegance front and center.”
Arod abayas are priced between Dh350 and Dh550, and orders can be placed via @arod.ae on Instagram.
What unites these brands is their dedication to style, personality, and craftsmanship. Their Ramadan and Eid collections are an opportunity to celebrate the season with pieces that feel special, without losing the essence of their year-round designs. Each abaya is made to order, with a turnaround of up to 10 days, ensuring a carefully crafted piece ready just in time for the festivities.