Ramadan: Sharjah Municipality begins issuing permits to extend working

Engineering contractors are not allowed to obtain this permit to work after midnight

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Commercial establishments need to apply for this permit in order to continue operations after midnight.
Commercial establishments need to apply for this permit in order to continue operations after midnight.
Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality has announced that businesses in the emirate will need special permits to extend working hours during Ramadan.

According to Sharjah Municipality, commercial establishments such as stores and shops need to apply for this permit in order to continue operations after midnight during the holy month.

The permits can be applied for online at www.shjmun.gov.ae.

Engineering contractors are not allowed to obtain this permit to work after midnight.

