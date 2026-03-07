Who can legally offer private tutoring in the UAE?

Ministry outlines five eligible groups under tutor permit framework
Dubai: The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has confirmed that five categories of individuals are permitted to provide private tutoring to students under the country’s private tutoring work permit framework, introduced to regulate the sector.
The eligible groups include teachers registered in public and private schools, employees in the public and private sectors, unemployed individuals, students aged 15 to 18, and university students, according to Al Etihad newspaper.
Individuals who wish to offer tutoring services can apply for a Private Teacher Work Permit through the ministry’s smart application, website or electronic services system.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
According to the ministry, the permit is issued free of charge and valid for two years, allowing qualified applicants to legally offer private lessons and earn additional income after signing a professional conduct agreement approved by the Ministry of Education.
The code governing private tutoring includes seven key provisions, requiring tutors to disclose any potential conflicts of interest. Teachers are prohibited from tutoring students enrolled at the schools where they work. Tutors must also protect the confidentiality of students and parents and are barred from using any form of verbal or physical abuse.
The guidelines also prohibit discussing ideas considered extremist or inconsistent with the UAE’s national identity, and forbid tutors from forming inappropriate relationships with students, including through electronic messages or images. Tutors are also required to maintain professional conduct and a modest appearance in line with the country’s social values.
Authorities said the permit framework aims to organise private tutoring outside formal educational institutions, providing a clear legal structure that protects the rights and responsibilities of all parties involved.
The initiative is also intended to enhance learning opportunities while ensuring proper oversight of private tutoring, offering flexible options for students and parents while preserving the quality and stability of the education system.
The ministry added that regulating private tutoring helps curb unlicensed and unregulated tutoring practices that could undermine educational standards.
The framework was developed through coordination between the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, aligning with international best practices to ensure that supplementary education in the UAE is delivered within a structured and accountable system.