New school framework in UAE focuses on innovation and inclusive education
The Ministry of Education has approved the new teaching plan for public and private schools applying the national curriculum for the 2026-2027 academic year, as part of its effort to modernise the education system and raise learning outcomes across all stages.
According to the plan, the changes cover all levels from kindergarten to Grade 12, as well as applied education, integrated continuing education programmes, literacy pathways, and home-learning tracks.
The ministry said the overhaul is intended to strengthen academic progression, enhance flexibility and align teaching with future skills and national development priorities, Al Khaleej newspaper reported.
Under the new framework, weekly lesson allocations have been standardised across stages.
Kindergarten students will receive 24 lessons a week, while Cycle 1 pupils (Grades 1 to 4) will have 32 lessons. In Cycle 2 (Grades 5 to 8), both the general and advanced streams will have 36 weekly lessons, the same number allocated to Cycle 3 students (Grades 9 to 12) in both streams.
The applied track in Grade 12 will also include 36 weekly lessons.
Schools that offer a third language will continue to operate within the same overall timetable, with the language integrated into the approved curriculum structure.
The plan also formalises the new subject title “Artificial Intelligence and Technology”, replacing the previous designation of computing, creative design and innovation.
The subject will continue to be taught across all stages, in line with the approved distribution of lessons.
In early education, the ministry confirmed the continued integration of social studies, moral education, and the arts within a unified framework for kindergarten.
In later stages, arts subjects, including visual arts, music and theatre, will be delivered through double-period sessions in selected grades to allow more time for practical skill development.
At secondary level, the framework outlines detailed guidance on compulsory, scientific and elective subjects in Grades 11 and 12 for both the general and advanced streams.
Weekly timetables will include core subjects, science courses such as physics, chemistry and biology depending on the chosen pathway, elective options and academic support sessions, ensuring the total remains 36 lessons.
The ministry also confirmed that mathematics and science in Grade 9 advanced stream will continue to be taught in English, aligning with current practice in government schools.
Students will remain on the same academic pathway they select in Grade 11 when progressing to Grade 12, a measure aimed at strengthening continuity and stability.
The plan further expands the integrated continuing education programme, which includes literacy pathways covering Grades 1 to 6 in foundational and supplementary phases.
An academic track for Emirati women will enable them to complete their schooling from Grades 7 to 12, supported by remote digital learning.
A home-learning pathway will also allow students from Grades 7 to 12 to sit examinations electronically without regular school attendance.
The ministry reiterated its commitment to inclusive education, confirming the continued implementation of individual education plans for students of determination. These will include curriculum adaptation or modification, alongside tailored teaching and assessment methods in line with national evaluation policies.
The updated framework is designed to support a flexible and inclusive education system that promotes innovation, builds future-ready skills and responds to the evolving needs of the UAE’s development agenda.