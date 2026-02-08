UAE opens public school registration for 2026–27 academic year

Grade 1 will be open to children born between 1 January and 31 December 2020, provided they turn six by 31 December of the year of enrolment. For children who were not eligible to register in the 2025–2026 academic year due to birthdates falling between 1 September and 31 December 2021, parents will be given the option to enrol them in either Kindergarten 1 or Kindergarten 2.