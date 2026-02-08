UAE opens public school registration for 2026–27 academic year

Ministry of Education urges early enrolment to ensure smooth start to school year
Dubai: The Ministry of Education has announced that registration for public schools for the 2026–2027 academic year will open on Monday, 9 February, and run until 6 March 2026. The ministry said the registration window will be opened once only during this period.
It also stressed that timely registration is essential to ensure schools are fully prepared for the start of the academic year. Early enrolment enables the ministry to plan student distribution according to geographical catchment areas, allocate teaching staff, and secure textbooks and school transport services, helping to ensure a smooth and high-quality start to the school year.
The ministry said admissions for the upcoming academic year will follow the updated age eligibility policy. Children born between 1 January and 31 December 2022 who turn four by 31 December of the year of enrolment will be admitted to Kindergarten 1, while those born between 1 January and 31 December 2021 who turn five by the same date will be eligible for Kindergarten 2.
Grade 1 will be open to children born between 1 January and 31 December 2020, provided they turn six by 31 December of the year of enrolment. For children who were not eligible to register in the 2025–2026 academic year due to birthdates falling between 1 September and 31 December 2021, parents will be given the option to enrol them in either Kindergarten 1 or Kindergarten 2.
Registration will cover four categories of students, from kindergarten through Grade 12. These include new entrants, students transferring from private schools or institutes to public schools, students arriving from schools outside the UAE, and students moving between public schools.
Parents and guardians can submit applications through the Ministry of Education’s official website or via the UAE MOE smart application.
The ministry advised guardians to ensure that personal details linked to their digital identity are updated in line with their social status to facilitate a smooth registration process. Parents are also encouraged to select school transport services as part of the application within the registration period to ensure availability from the beginning of the school year.
The ministry urged parents to review the comprehensive registration guide for the 2026–2027 academic year, available on its official website. The guide outlines admission criteria for all student categories, available education pathways, including the general and advanced streams, and specific requirements for students of determination, supporting their inclusion in public schools in line with best educational practices.
