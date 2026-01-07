UAE outlines age criteria for kindergarten and Grade 1 entry

Ministry of Education issues guidelines for 2026–2027 school admissions across curricula
The Ministry of Education has announced the details of the age-calculation schedule for admission to public and private schools whose academic year begins in August/September for the 2026–2027 academic year. The schedule applies to students who have not previously been enrolled in any education system and is calculated based on the approved date of birth for each educational system. This was included in the official guideline issued by the Ministry on age eligibility for admission to Kindergarten and Grade 1.
Regarding children who were not eligible for registration in the 2025–2026 academic year because their dates of birth fell between 1 September and 31 December 2021 — whether they were not enrolled in any education system or were enrolled in Pre-KG — the Ministry clarified that, for the 2026–2027 academic year, parents of this category may choose to register their children either in KG1 or KG2.
The Ministry also emphasized that registration decisions in private schools depend on the school’s assessment of the child’s readiness, in addition to seat availability, in accordance with the regulations of each educational system.
According to the schedule:
For the Ministry curriculum, children born between 1 January 2023 and 31 December 2023 are not subject to the kindergarten admission requirement.
Children born between 1 January 2022 and 31 December 2022 are eligible for KG1.
Children born between 1 January 2021 and 31 December 2021 are eligible for KG2.
For Grade 1, children born between 1 January 2020 and 31 December 2020 are accepted.
Under the British system:
Children born between 1 January 2023 and 31 December 2023 are eligible for Pre-Foundation Stage.
Those born between 1 January 2022 and 31 December 2022 are eligible for Foundation Stage 2.
Children born between 1 January 2021 and 31 December 2021 are eligible for Year 1.
Children born between 1 January 2020 and 31 December 2020 are eligible for Year 2.
For the American, Australian, Canadian, and other foreign curricula:
Children born between 1 January 2023 and 31 December 2023 are eligible for the Pre-KG/Foundation Year.
Those born between 1 January 2022 and 31 December 2022 are eligible for KG1.
Children born between 1 January 2021 and 31 December 2021 are eligible for KG2.
Children born between 1 January 2020 and 31 December 2020 are eligible for Grade 1.
The guideline also includes a separate schedule for private schools whose academic year begins in April for the 2026–2027 academic year for students not previously enrolled in any education system. In this case, 31 March is adopted as the reference date for age calculation:
Children born between 1 April 2021 and 31 March 2022 are eligible for KG1.
Children born between 1 April 2020 and 31 March 2021 are eligible for KG2.
Children born between 1 April 2019 and 31 March 2020 are eligible for Grade 1.
The Ministry of Education stressed that this amendment aims to regulate the school admission process and ensure sound academic progression, taking into account the child’s educational and psychological readiness, while achieving fairness and equal opportunities among students. It also confirmed that students currently enrolled in any education system will continue in their current grades without any changes.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox