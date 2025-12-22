Addressing concerns about whether the extension of the cut-off date would result in more students qualifying for admission and thereby creating pressure on schools to raise enrolment quotas, Crausby said the extension is likely to increase the number of children who are eligible to apply, particularly those born between September and December. "However, this does not automatically translate into increased enrolment quotas. Admissions decisions will continue to be guided by each school's capacity, staffing, and ability to meet children's developmental needs."