Complete guide to the new 3-year UAE school calendar: Dates, breaks, and exemptions
Dubai: The UAE recently confirmed a fixed three-year academic calendar for public schools and most private schools, giving families greater clarity on term dates and school holidays. Here’s a clear breakdown of what has changed, whether holidays are shorter, and which schools the new calendar applies to.
The UAE Ministry of Education (MOE) has confirmed the school academic calendar for the next three years, covering the 2026–27, 2027–28, and 2028–29 school years. This applies to UAE public schools and most private schools. Rather than announcing dates on a year-by-year basis, the MOE is giving families a three-year window.
Yes, technically some holidays are now shorter. Here's how each break period compares to the 2025–26 academic year.
Winter break
The biggest change is a one-week reduction in the winter break. In 2025–26, winter break ran for four weeks (December 8, 2025 – January 4, 2026). Going forward, it will be three weeks each year.
Spring break
Spring break has also been shortened and shifted. In 2025–26, students had two weeks off in mid-March. In the revised calendar for 2026-2027, the spring break is reduced to one week, occurring from April 5 to April 11, 2027, with classes starting again on April 12.
Summer break
The academic year now starts slightly later, six days later than the 2025–26 year and ends one day earlier. This means a moderately longer summer break before the new school year begins in late August.
All schools are also required to complete final assessments and curriculum requirements in the last week of each term, ensuring students attend until the final school day. (Schools with pre-scheduled international exams are exempt from this rule.)
Not all schools are included.
Schools excluded from the new calendar
Private schools in Sharjah are exempt and will continue following the emirate’s existing regulatory framework. Parents should confirm dates directly with their school.
Private schools following alternative curricula - such as Indian, Bangladeshi or Pakistani systems are also not automatically covered. These schools may:
Start and end the academic year at different times
Have different term break structures
Local education authorities may allow certain private schools to divide a mid-term break between October and February, provided:
The total break does not exceed five school days
It aligns with operational requirements