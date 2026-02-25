GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIVING IN UAE
LIVING IN UAE
Living in UAE /
Education

New UAE school calendar: Are winter, summer and spring breaks shorter now?

Complete guide to the new 3-year UAE school calendar: Dates, breaks, and exemptions

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Photo used for illustrative purposes.
Photo used for illustrative purposes.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The UAE recently confirmed a fixed three-year academic calendar for public schools and most private schools, giving families greater clarity on term dates and school holidays. Here’s a clear breakdown of what has changed, whether holidays are shorter, and which schools the new calendar applies to.

What has changed?

The UAE Ministry of Education (MOE) has confirmed the school academic calendar for the next three years, covering the 2026–27, 2027–28, and 2028–29 school years. This applies to UAE public schools and most private schools. Rather than announcing dates on a year-by-year basis, the MOE is giving families a three-year window.

Are school holidays shorter in the UAE now?

Yes, technically some holidays are now shorter. Here's how each break period compares to the 2025–26 academic year.

Winter break

The biggest change is a one-week reduction in the winter break. In 2025–26, winter break ran for four weeks (December 8, 2025 – January 4, 2026). Going forward, it will be three weeks each year.

Spring break

Spring break has also been shortened and shifted. In 2025–26, students had two weeks off in mid-March. In the revised calendar for 2026-2027, the spring break is reduced to one week, occurring from April 5 to April 11, 2027, with classes starting again on April 12.

Summer break

The academic year now starts slightly later, six days later than the 2025–26 year and ends one day earlier. This means a moderately longer summer break before the new school year begins in late August.

All schools are also required to complete final assessments and curriculum requirements in the last week of each term, ensuring students attend until the final school day. (Schools with pre-scheduled international exams are exempt from this rule.)

Does the new UAE academic calendar apply to all schools?

Not all schools are included.

Schools excluded from the new calendar

  • Private schools in Sharjah are exempt and will continue following the emirate’s existing regulatory framework. Parents should confirm dates directly with their school.

  • Private schools following alternative curricula - such as Indian, Bangladeshi or Pakistani systems are also not automatically covered. These schools may:

    • Start and end the academic year at different times

    • Have different term break structures

Local education authorities may allow certain private schools to divide a mid-term break between October and February, provided:

  • The total break does not exceed five school days

  • It aligns with operational requirements

Related Topics:
UAE schoolsUAE school holidays

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

New calendar applies to all UAE-based federal and private HEIs, while allowing international branch campuses to align their academic year start and end dates with their parent campus calendars. Picture used for illustrative purposes.

UAE approves 2026–2029 HEI academic calendar for unis

2m read
MoE's calendar, which applies to all public schools and most private schools, is designed to balance instructional time with quality learning and social considerations. Photo used for illustrative purposes.

3-yr UAE school calendar: Breaks, exceptions explained

3m read
How much school time will students have this Ramadan?

How much school time will students have this Ramadan?

2m read
The UAE’s unified school calendar sets out term dates and holidays for public and private schools for the 2025–2026 academic year (picture used for illustrative purposes).

Key UAE school term dates and holidays explained

3m read