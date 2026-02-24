UAE school calendar 2026–2029: Holidays, key exceptions explained

3-yr plan: Stable breaks, exemptions for Sharjah, Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi schools
Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Education’s three-year academic calendar for 2026–2029 announced on Monday not only establishes a stable rhythm of school holidays but also introduces flexibility and exemptions that will affect how families plan travel and downtime.
The calendar, which applies to all public schools and most private schools, is designed to balance instructional time with quality learning and social considerations.
Authorities say the long-range approach strengthens system-wide readiness, improves resource management and enables schools to plan academic and extracurricular programmes well in advance.
By fixing start dates, term breaks and summer holidays in advance, the plan helps parents organise travel, childcare and enrichment activities while supporting a stable and sustainable education system.
Across the 2026–27, 2027–28 and 2028–29 academic years, a clear pattern emerges. School begins in late August, followed by a mid-term break in October about six to seven weeks later.
A winter break arrives in mid-December, and a shorter spring break falls between late March and early April. The academic year ends in late June or early July.
For families, this creates a reliable pattern: breaks arrive every six to eight weeks in the first half of the year, making it easier to plan short getaways or family visits without long stretches of uninterrupted school.
Winter remains the anchor holiday. Lasting about three weeks each year, it is the most practical window for long-haul travel and extended family gatherings, especially around the festive season.
Spring break remains a consistent one-week holiday across all three years, shifting slightly earlier in the calendar but maintaining its duration.
After spring break, students face the longest uninterrupted stretch of the year, roughly three months until summer. This period can be demanding for families, increasing reliance on weekend activities and careful scheduling.
The Ministry emphasised that all schools must adhere to the mid-term break for the first semester as outlined in the official calendar.
However, local education authorities may allow private schools not following the Ministry curriculum to divide the break between October and February, provided the total duration does not exceed five school days and aligns with operational needs.
This flexibility could shift holiday timing for some families, particularly those in private schools with international curricula, and may affect travel planning and peak booking periods.
Private schools in Sharjah, however, are excluded from this and will continue to operate under the emirate’s established regulatory framework. Families in Sharjah should confirm dates directly with schools, as holiday schedules may differ for them.
The Ministry also clarified that the new academic calendar does not apply to private schools following alternative curricula, such as Indian, Bangladeshi or Pakistani systems. These schools may start and end their academic years at different times and schedule different term breaks.
All schools are required to follow the approved calendar in holding final assessments or completing curriculum requirements in the last week of each term to ensure students attend until the final school day. This excludes grades taking pre-scheduled international exams.
The three-year calendar ultimately delivers predictability for most families while preserving flexibility for school operators. However, exemptions for Sharjah and Asian curricula schools mean the UAE will continue to operate with multiple holiday patterns.
The ministry said the unified academic calendar aims to build a stable and sustainable education system that carefully balances instructional time with quality learning, takes into account educational and social considerations, and supports improved student outcomes.
MoE noted that adopting a three-year academic calendar strengthens system-wide readiness, improves resource management and enables schools to plan academic and extracurricular programmes well in advance, reinforcing the school’s role in preparing future generations.
For parents, the overall rhythm of breaks is stable and travel-friendly, but checking individual school calendars remains essential to avoid surprises and make the most of holiday opportunities.