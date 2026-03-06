Educators say safety comes first, even as schools rearrange operational plans
Dubai: Schools across the UAE have rallied behind the government's decision to advance the spring break amid blatant Iran aggression on the country, with principals and education leaders describing the move as responsible and necessary.
The education authorities in the country decided to advance the spring break by a week from the previously approved spring break from March 16 to 29. The new break is from Monday, March 9, until Sunday, March 22.
Most schools across the country concluded their distance learning sessions on Friday, March 6, with the exception of those permitted to continue online classes to complete pending examinations.
During the week, school communities quickly moved to absorb the impact of the sudden change, navigating disrupted exam timetables and changed holiday plans. Even as they acknowledge the pressure the current scenario has placed on families, staff and academic schedules, the overwhelming consensus school leaders conveyed to Gulf News is clear: safety must come first.
Matthew Burfield, Executive Principal and CEO of GEMS Founders School Dubai, and Executive Vice President – Education at GEMS Education, said the decision reflects the government's careful, student-first approach to managing a rapidly evolving situation.
"We fully support the UAE leadership's proactive and precautionary measures to safeguard the wellbeing of students, staff and the wider community," he said.
"The decision to advance the spring break reflects the government's careful and student-first approach to managing evolving circumstances, and the education sector remains committed to implementing government guidance swiftly and responsibly."
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Burfield said schools are already adjusting, with digital learning resources being shared with families who want to keep children academically engaged during the break. "From an education perspective, the move provides schools with greater certainty in the short term and helps ensure learning continuity while prioritising safety.”
He acknowledged the difficulty facing families who had already booked international travel based on the original academic calendar. "Adjusting these arrangements will require additional planning and we understand this will be difficult. However, the agility the UAE has shown and the safety we feel due to the decisions being made mean it is important we support this move for our wider community."
At Woodlem British School in Ajman, principal Natalia Svetenok described the decision as both responsible and timely.
"We also fully recognise that some families had already arranged travel plans and that this adjustment may create some inconvenience. While we understand how difficult this may have been, we know how important the safety of our students and staff remains to be."
Svetenok said the school's focus now is on ensuring a smooth and confident return to learning once the break ends. "We appreciate the understanding and resiliency of our community. Our focus now is to support students through the transition and ensure learning resumes smoothly, calmly, and with confidence."
Meanwhile, Tom Meakin, principal of North Gate British School in Ajman, spoke about how schools are tackling operational challenges. "While parents and schools understand that the UAE's decision to bring spring break forward was taken with the safety and wellbeing of students and staff in mind, the sudden timing has posed certain challenges for school communities," he said.
Schools are rapidly reworking curriculum pacing, internal exam schedules, reporting cycles and planned events. "Staff members are quickly reorganising schemes of work while also navigating changes to holiday arrangements that were already booked," Meakin noted.
"Staff and families who had booked holidays and flights for spring break are now adjusting or cancelling their tickets due to the change in dates. However, everyone is aware that safety is the priority at this point."
Sudheesha Rahul, Head of the Department for Inclusion and Wellbeing at International Indian School in Ajman, described a complex juggling act.
"The move to advance the spring break is definitely the need of the hour, as the safety and protection of the people remain the nation's top priority and we fully stand with the UAE on this. While there are certainly challenges, we remain hopeful that, together, we will manage them effectively."
Rahul said the school had been simultaneously managing annual examinations for younger grades, the beginning of bridge classes, CBSE board exams, remedial classes, result declarations and planning for the next academic year, all of which have now been disrupted.
For families who are unable to travel, the extended time at home has brought its own concerns. "Children are spending more time on screens, and staff have been working hard to adjust schedules while supporting learning and wellbeing," she said.
Meanwhile, Indian school principals have welcomed the move by the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) to delay the start of the 2026-27 academic year for schools following Indian and Pakistani curricula.
Students are now set to begin classes on March 30, a week later than the original date of March 23. Students may take pending examinations remotely during March 9-12, and limited staff are permitted on premises for result processing and essential maintenance.
Dr Pramod Mahajan, Director-Principal of Sharjah Indian School, said the decision brings relief across academic, operational and financial fronts.
"This is a welcome move. These decisions keep all of us at ease from academic, operational and financial perspectives," he said.
For students, Dr Mahajan said the buffer offers both certainty and a mental reset. "They know the schools are reopening after a week or so. They will be mentally prepared and stress-free," he said.
He noted that the extra week allows schools to complete online exams, process and declare results, distribute uniforms, stationery and textbooks, confirm pending admissions, and issue Transfer Certificates to students relocating to India. Maintenance crews can service school buildings and restart bus fleets that have been standing idle. On fees, he pointed out that parents typically cannot pay until results are out and hence timely result declaration also helps schools recover pending dues.
Dr Mahajan, associated with the Sharjah Principals Council since its inception and now in his fourth cycle with SPEA, said the authority's student-centred, forward-looking approach continues to set the benchmark.
While schools are quickly reorganising assessment schedules and academic plans, their HR departments are supporting staff members to tackle their changed travel plans. “We are addressing the uncertainty faced by several employees with the disruptions in flight schedules and the requirement to reschedule their travel plans due to the changed spring break,” said Nancy Salman, HR Manager, S&Z Group, which runs multiple schools.
For staff not continuing into the next academic year beginning in April in Asian schools, the revised timeline has also complicated notice periods, while newly hired teachers joining from other institutions may face shortened handovers or financial penalties of up to two weeks' notice pay, she pointed out.