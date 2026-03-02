Learning continues during unprecedented situation in the country amid US-Israel-Iran war
Dubai: As schools across the UAE shifted to distance learning on Monday, students in Dubai attended virtual assemblies with the UAE flag fluttering on their laptop screens, a quiet but powerful symbol of continuity of learning in extraordinary times.
The Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research had on Saturday announced that all schools and higher education institutions would move to distance learning from March 2 to 4. "The situation will be continuously assessed during the week, and the period may be extended if required depending on developments," the government said.
Classes began according to Ramadan timing, with school leaders, teachers, parents and working through the weekend to make the transition as smooth as possible.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
At The Indian High Group of Schools in Dubai, the remote learning contingency plan was activated immediately. "We are grateful to the leadership of the UAE and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) for their proactive decision to transition all schools to three days of online learning. This swift guidance allowed schools to ensure continuity of learning during these unprecedented times," Punit MK Vasu, CEO of the group told Gulf News.
All lessons continued through digital platforms, while the IT team worked to ensure secure access for students and staff. "Devices were provided to families who were not yet equipped for online learning, and parents were informed of access details and available helplines," he said.
Internal exams were rescheduled while the CBSE Board exams for Class 10 and 12 students that had been scheduled for Monday were postponed.
At Delhi Private School Dubai, the shift to online learning for three days tested the school’s agility to respond quickly in difficult circumstances, said Rashmi Nandkeolyar, Principal and Director. “However, this muscle was well honed during the pandemic and we are able to manage this challenge with skill and dexterity,” she pointed out.
Beyond logistics, schools were equally focused on the emotional wellbeing of their communities.
"We are cognisant that this is the end of the term for the Indian curriculum. Some final examinations, board examinations and a function or two have been postponed. We are also aware that we need to be optimistic and work on the mental wellbeing of our community," said Rashmi Nandkeolyar, Principal and Director of Delhi Private School Dubai.
Her school responded with lessons designed to engage and challenge students, alongside wellbeing sessions including yoga, PE, music and art. "This situation has tested our strength of character, our preparedness, skills and resilience. The sudden shift and our able response is a lesson for life," she added.
In some schools like Woodlem British School in Ajman, counsellors and pastoral care teams are available to support and monitor the wellbeing of the school community.
Principal Natalia Svetenok said that human connection came before operational precision.
"Our top priority was to make sure everyone was okay, not just systems and schedules. Students need calm voices more than they need perfect schedules," she said.
The school followed Ramadan timing, rescheduled exams to give all students a fair chance, and maintained flexibility for families facing difficulties.
"Learning continues, but with empathy. In moments like this, structure supports us, yet humanity leads us," Svetenok said.
Across schools, a common thread ran through the response: confidence in the UAE's leadership and gratitude for the speed and clarity of official guidance.
"We are optimistic that the situation will be resolved soon as we have total confidence in the wise and efficient leadership of the UAE," said Nandkeolyar.
Vasu echoed that sentiment, thanking the Consulate General of India, KHDA and CBSE for their "proactive leadership, timely guidance, clear directions, and constructive feedback."
The government has said that the situation would continue to be assessed throughout the week, with the possibility of extending the distance learning period depending on how things develop.