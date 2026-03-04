The gift of responsibility: Preparing children for an independent life after school

From waking up in the morning to preparing for bed, routines were firmly established. Tasks and chores were part of daily life. Weekends brought a little flexibility, a small window of autonomy, but never a complete abandonment of what was expected. Making my bed, washing dishes, setting the table - these were not optional extras; they were integral parts of growing up for me. Over time, these chores transformed from obligations into skills and eventually into habits. Today, my bed-making skills are on par with the housekeeping standards at any 5-star hotel. Importantly, I was not merely asked to “do” things; I was given feedback. If a task could be done better, I was told how. Improvement was expected. Ample appreciation came my way for what I perfected and excelled in. Excellence in simple routines was quietly nurtured. What may have seemed mundane at the time became foundational in later years.