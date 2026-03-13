GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
Logo
Logo

How UAE parents can protect their children's educational dreams

Recent study shows that many UAE parents expect higher education costs to exceed Dh250,000

Last updated:
Friday
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Rayner Britto, Dubai based financial services expert
Rayner Britto, Dubai based financial services expert

I’m 40 and steadily saving for my child’s university years. Still, I can’t help thinking: if a major health issue sidelined me from work, how would I safeguard the education fund I’ve been building?

There’s a moment in every parent’s life when the future suddenly feels close — a first day of school, a conversation about dreams, or simply watching your child grow into their own person. For many families in the UAE, that moment sparks a deep desire to give their children the best possible start, and higher education naturally becomes part of that vision. But life doesn’t always follow the script we imagine.

A sudden illness, a long recovery, or an unexpected loss of income can shake even the strongest families. When that happens, it’s not just the present that feels uncertain — it’s the future we’ve been carefully building for our children. This is why conversations about life insurance and long term savings go far beyond numbers. They’re really about security, dignity, and the promise we make to our children: that we will do everything we can to protect their dreams.

Recent studies show that many parents in the UAE expect higher education to cost more than Dh250,000. Yet despite this, a large number haven’t started saving — not out of neglect, but because life is busy and the goal can feel overwhelming.

The truth is simple: the earlier we plan, the more choices we preserve. Without a safety net, long term goals become fragile. Savings may be redirected to medical bills, investments may pause, and the dream you’ve been nurturing can suddenly feel at risk.

More families across the UAE are recognising that life insurance isn’t just about replacing income, it’s about ensuring continuity. When paired with a structured education savings plan, it becomes a shield that keeps your child’s future on track, even when life takes an unexpected turn.

Every parent deserves the peace of knowing their efforts today will still matter tomorrow. If you’ve been wondering when to begin or how to strengthen your plan, this may be the moment to take that step. Your future self, and your child, will be grateful.

Related Topics:
Friday

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Distance-learning and mental health for kids during war

Distance-learning and mental health for kids during war

4m read
Rayner Britto, Dubai-based Financial Services Expert

The importance of life insurance in your 30s

2m read
Children who grow up in homes where dialogue is normal learn that mistakes are not disasters but growth opportunities.

Raising resilient children through early conversations

4m read
Rayner Britto: How to protect your child's education?

Rayner Britto: How to protect your child's education?

3m read